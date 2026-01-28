Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Company, Ante, Purchased Chicago Residential Building For Over $21M

NBA All-Star player Giannis Antetokounmpo recently purchased a Chicago building to add to his extensive off-court business empire.

According to CoStar, the “Greek Freak” acquired the property through his family-owned-and-run company, Ante, which paid over $21 million for the apartment building. The building, Harmony Apartments, was completed in 2024 and is a four-story complex with 56 units.

Harmony Apartments is approximately 85 miles from the Milwaukee Bucks’ home stadium, Fiserv Forum (Antetokounmpo is the Bucks’ star player).

Essex Realty Group sold the property to Ante and was backed by Old National Bank, which provided the company with an $11 miilion loan.

The property was the most recent in the company’s real estate acquisitions, with Ante investing more than $69 million in several buildings totaling 186 apartment units over the past several months. Those purchases have taken place in Chicago, Wisconsin, and Brooklyn.

In October, Ante purchased a 39-unit building, The Atwater, in Shorewood, Wisconsin, for $11.75 million. The following month, the company acquired The Emerson in Madison, a 41-unit building, for $11.6 million.

The buildings in Brooklyn were purchased in November for about $25.2 million. The neighboring buildings, The Lawrence, are located in the Prospect Lefferts Garden section of the borough and have a combined 50 units.

Antetokounmpo launched the company in 2023 with his three brothers, Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex. When the company was announced, it stated that Ante would oversee a global portfolio of businesses, investment assets, and brand holdings.

In 2024, the brothers announced the launch of Improbable Media, a production and brand strategy, co-founded by the Antetokounmpos and former Chicago Bulls guard and ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has achieved numerous accomplishments throughout his NBA career. The 10-year veteran is a 10-time All-Star and All-NBA player and a four-time All-Defense member. He also won the 2019-’20 Defensive Player of the Year and was the 2021 NBA Finals MVP.

