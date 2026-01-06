Kyrie Irving Pays $11K For LaRussell’s Latest Album, ‘Something’s In The Water’

Recording artist LaRussell has taken an unprecedented approach to selling his latest independent album, Something’s in the Water, by posting on social media that fans can purchase the project at any price as he aims to sell 100,000 units in 30 days.

Several notable people have paid more than $ 1,000, including Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving, who paid $11,001 to cop one.

100,000 ALBUMS. INDEPENDENTLY. 30 DAYS 🙏🏾



IF I'VE EVER HELPED YOU IN ANY WAY, NOW IS THE TIME TO HELP ME BACK 🫂



PRE-ORDER AVAILABLE NOW



LINK IN BIO pic.twitter.com/SSnijLFvRL — LaRussell (@LaRussellGC) December 31, 2025

The rapper has been livestreaming over the past week and updating his fans on his progress toward 100,000 units. On his X account, he posted a clip of him speaking to Irving. He called into LaRussell’s livestream and acknowledged that he wanted to help him reach his goal.

“Shout out to LaRussell!”

“You earned it, bro. You deserve it, man. You work your ass off, so I thought I’d just contribute to what you got going on, and I know you’ll pay it forward, so I ain’t gotta worry about that, man. You’re a great dude, and I know we’re getting to know each other from afar, but, hey, man, it costs nothing to support, but I’m just putting my money where my mouth is, bro, helping out my community, helping out my people, bro. I want to see you reach your goal.”

KYRIE IRVING!!!



WHAT A JOURNEY IT'S BEEN 🙏🏾



I'M GRATEFUL 🫂 pic.twitter.com/G9grTnmjop — LaRussell (@LaRussellGC) January 5, 2026

Irving isn’t the only one who paid a premium price for Something’s in the Water. West Coast living icon Snoop Dogg purchased an album for $2,500. LaRussell acknowledged that the “D-O-double G” was a reason he entered the game.

UNCLE SNOOP BOUGHT AN ALBUM FOR $2,500!!!!



It feels so good knowing those who came before me and paved a way for me to do what I do respects my art and my grind 🙏🏾. I wouldn't do what I do today If I never watched Snoop performing on the Up In Smoke DVD!!! That DVD kicked off my… pic.twitter.com/CB6BmJvVPv — LaRussell (@LaRussellGC) January 5, 2026

Billboard reported that Cedric the Entertainer paid $1,000 for his copy and that, according to a press release, fans can pay as little as $1, with the average album sale being $22.

Anyone interested in buying the album can do so here.

RELATED CONTENT: End Of The Swipe: Unserious NYC Commuters Bid Farewell To the Iconic MetroCard