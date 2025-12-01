Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Kyrie Irving Has Launched Partnership With Texas’ Oldest HBCU, Paul Quinn College The nation's only urban work college will rock new basketball team uniforms from Irving's brand.







Kyrie Irving is using his platform to help out a pioneering HBCU near his current NBA team.

The NBA all-star has partnered with Paul Quinn College to grant the only HBCU in the Dallas area a full slate of new gear. Alongside ANTA, a sports equipment company, Irving will help 14 schools, including Paul Quinn, show out this basketball season.

According to HBCU Gameday, the HBCU will engage in a three-year partnership with the company and the Dallas Mavericks guard. Under the deal, Paul Quinn will receive sneakers, warm-ups, and additional team outfits. It has already released photos of the exclusive gear.

This isn't your ordinary sneaker drop. 👀 @NBA legend @KyrieIrving from the @DallasMavs will outfit our basketball teams with brand new @ANTAsportswear shoes and apparel for the next three years! 🔥 👟 pic.twitter.com/dlTAnIzEHw — Paul Quinn (@PaulQuinn1872) November 24, 2025

“This isn’t your ordinary sneaker drop. @NBA legend @KyrieIrving from the @DallasMavs

will outfit our basketball teams with brand new @ANTAsportswear shoes and apparel for the next three years,” wrote the school.

The move comes as Irving continues to impact local communities while evening the score for all institutions and student-athletes. The squads will now rock Irving’s KAI sneakers, as he and ANTA launch the effort across schools in Texas, California, and his home state of New Jersey.

Founded in 1872, Paul Quinn College is a private historically Black Methodist college in Dallas. The oldest HBCU in Texas is also the nation’s only urban work college, requiring students to work as part of the curriculum to help minimize debt while preparing them for post-graduate life.

The move by Irving and ANTA also ensures underserved athletic programs, including those at HBCUs, receive the resources and game wear they need to perform at their best. As Paul Quinn College competes in the NAIA’s Red River Athletic Conference, Irving’s sponsorship will also put a greater spotlight on institutions outside the NCAA.

The school added, “Thank you, Kyrie, for investing in our student-athletes and believing in the power of community.”

Fans in the Dallas area can check out the Paul Quinn Tigers performing in their new uniforms while also witnessing Irving star on the Mavericks squad.

