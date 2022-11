Kyrie Irving Donates $500,000 Toward Fighting Hate After Controversial Tweet Was Labeled Antisemitic

On Wednesday, the New Jersey native acknowledged that his actions hurt the Jewish community, and made a $500,000 donation to the Anti-Defamation League.

According to NBA.com, Irving’s basketball team has also announced that they will match the $500,000 donation.“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” Irving said in a written statement.

“I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.”

The 30-year-old tweeted a link to a movie titled, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America! The film, which came out in 2018, is based on a 2015 book of the same name. The book states that it “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel.” The Anti-Defamation League, along with several Jewish rights organizations like the American Jewish Congress, has stated the content of the movie is antisemitic.