NBA Player Kyrie Irving Had 'Productive Visit' With NBA Commissioner After Anti-Semitic Film Criticism

After the Brooklyn Nets issued demands for how point guard Kyrie Irving can rejoin the organization, the embattled basketball superstar finally met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

It was reportedly “a productive and understanding visit” between the two.

No details have been revealed from Silver, Irving, the NBA, or the Brooklyn Nets, but The Athletic’s lead NBA reporter Shams Charania mentioned the get-together via his Twitter account.

“NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Kyrie Irving met this morning and the sides had a productive and understanding visit, paving the way for the Nets and their suspended star to work through his steps on a potential path forward.”

The Brooklyn Nets suspended the mercurial New Jersey native when the team stated that Irving was “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets” for his “failure to disavow antisemitism” after tweeting a link to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!, a film widely considered anti-Semitic, prompting a barrage of media attention.

The Nets made the decision after an outcry from the NBA commissioner. Silver criticized Irving for not offering “an unqualified apology.”

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive anti-Semitic material,” Silver said in a statement.

“While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize.”

After meeting with Silver—and dependent on Irving completing the six rules the organization has set forth for the point guard in addition to completing a five-game suspension—it looks as if the mercurial superstar will likely be allowed to play again.