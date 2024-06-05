Kyrie Irving Keeps It In The Family, Signs Father Drederick To Signature Shoe Deal

Drederick Irving received an early Father’s Day gift when his NBA-playing son, Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving, signed him to a shoe deal with ANTA Sports, the company with which he has a business relationship.

According to 5 NBC DFW, Kyrie, who is preparing to play in his fourth NBA Finals on June 6, presented Drederick with a deal that will allow his father to release his own signature shoe under the ANTA Sports brand. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, this is the first time a professional athlete has signed his parent to a shoe deal.

Sources: Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is signing the first signature athlete for his ANTA shoe line: His father, Drederick Irving. This marks the first time in pro sports a player has signed his dad to a signature shoe deal. pic.twitter.com/PB7ZXquVwY — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2024

Kyrie signed with ANTA Sports after parting ways with sneaker giant NIKE in December 2022. The point guard signed the latest deal in 2023. The shoe will reportedly be released exclusively in Foot Locker stores in September.

Kyrie was able to sign his father since he is ANATA Sports’ chief creative officer.

Drederick, who hails from the Bronx, also played basketball growing up. He played for Adlai E. Stevenson High School before taking his athletic skills to Boston University. He played professionally in Australia. Former NBA player Rod Strickland, Kyrie’s godfather, played basketball with Drederick while both sharpened their basketball skills.

This news comes on the heels of the sneaker company’s announcement that it will release the ANTA KAI 1 “Playoffs Energy” in a Yellow colorway. The sneaker, which will retail for $125, is available exclusively on anta.com.

Kyrie and the Mavericks start the NBA Finals on June 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden against the Boston Celtics. It’s a return for Kyrie, as he was a member of the Celtics for two years when he was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Aug. 22, 2017. He played with the team until he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.