News by Mary Spiller La La Anthony Hosts 7th Annual Winter Wonderland Charity Event







La La Anthony is bringing this year to a close by getting into the giving spirit. The “BMF” star hosted her 7th annual Winter Wonderland Charity event in the Bronx, New York, on Dec. 11. The charity event focused on giving underprivileged children a festive holiday packed with performances, dance competitions, photo booths, giveaways, and hot chocolate stations.

Anthony’s Winter Wonderland Charity event was sponsored by Delsym this year, a cough suppressant medication company.

Anthony said of the partnership, “This is my second year working with Delsym because I really feel like they understood my vision and what it is to give back and what that means.”

She told Forbes, “Delsym is about helping people. It’s the holidays. You get flu and cough season and Delsym is the number one doctor- cough suppressant for 12 hours day or night. But it’s about helping people. And that’s what I feel like a huge part of my brand is.”

The charity event was held at New York’s Gauchos Gym and hosted by TV personality Paris Phillips, but the location was sentimental for Anthony.

She explained, “It’s at the Gauchos Gym, which means a lot to me because that’s the gym my son first started playing basketball at and really started learning the fundamentals of basketball.”

The performances of the day included work from artists like Bumbaa and Cash Cobain.

Outside of the big charity event that Anthony put on, the 42-year-old actress also opened up about her friendship with media personality Kim Kardashian during her interview with Forbes.

She revealed exciting news about the two businesswomen’s next endeavor. She told the outlet that they had both recently signed and closed a deal with the streaming service Hulu to start a show called “Group Chat,” which would feature their successful friend group.

“Kim Kardashian and I just signed a deal with Hulu to produce an all-star show called ‘Group Chat,’ which is based on our group chat,” Anthony said. “It’s fun and really speaks to women at this stage in their lives, whether they’re dealing with relationships, being a mom, friendships, or whatever else. All of these topics are discussed in the group chat, and we’re bringing those stories to life.”

Despite her busy year to come with the new seasons of television shows “The Chi” and “BMF,” as well as her new start with “Group Chat,” Anthony assured Forbes that she would continue to be entrenched in charity work through 2025.

