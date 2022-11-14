Meet the Woman Who Opened Minnesota’s First Black-Owned Bridal Store

A lack of diversity in the bridal industry can leave a lot of brides-to-be disappointed when shopping for their wedding dress.

Lorraine Love, owner of La Noire Bridal (The Black Bridal) in Saint Paul made history by opening the first Black-owned bridal store in Minnesota. According to Kare11, the shop opened for business in May, bringing diversity to the bridal industry and pushing Love’s mission to provide brides with an experience where they feel seen and heard.

“The bridal industry, I know it lacks diversity and representation of different cultures and backgrounds,” Love said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Love (@prettiepean)

“I get tons of customers that walk into this bridal shop and share their experience that wasn’t so comfortable, wasn’t so welcoming,” she added. Love said that seeking out Black designers and designers that cater to diverse groups of people is an important element to providing the best service to her clients.

“A lot of my designers, their customizations are unlimited,” Love informed.

"I think the wedding industry caters to making women feel like they need to fit a certain mold, and it can be really uncomfortable," said Maria Regan Gonzalez of Richfield, one of Love's bridal clients.