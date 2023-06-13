Megan Thee Stallion Reunited With Classmate She Defended Against Homophobia

Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage to perform an entertaining headlining set at Los Angeles Pride on June 9.

While performing, the “Savage” rapper stopped the show after recognizing her former classmate from middle school, Carlos Rubalcava.

“Bi*ch, what is my classmate from middle school [doing here]?” she asked the audience.

Ruvalcaba joined Megan onstage, where they laughed, danced, and of course twerked, as noted by Vulture. After the reunion, he took to social media to share the special moment and highlight Megan’s early advocacy for him during their time together in middle school.

“I have so much respect for [Megan] since the time in middle school when I was being talked down being called Gay when I wasn’t out yet and she stepped in and defended me,” Ruvalcaba wrote in a post shared on Twitter.

“I was a little boy back then and she always had my back!! I’ll forever be Fan girl I love you!!!”

Megan Thee Stallion’s classmate from middle school surprised her on stage last night at #LAPride in the Park: “I have so much respect for her since the time in middle school when I was being talked down being called gay when I wasn't out yet and she stepped in and defended me,” pic.twitter.com/KqjILYieIl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 10, 2023

Other standout moments from Megan’s headlining set include her sign language interpreter, who made her own viral moment while signing Megan’s lyrics for her hit “Body.”

https://twitter.com/AKISTALLI/status/1667700870065143809?s=20

Another Hottie went viral for out-twerking Megan at her own show. Markell Washington took to Instagram on June 10 to post a video clip showing the moment he was invited onstage to dance with the Grammy award-winning rapper.

“ANYONE WHO KNOWS ME……..KNOWS I LOVEEEEEE ME SOME MEGAN THEE STALLION LAST NIGHT 🔥🔥🔥🔥😝😝 SHE BROUGHT ME ON STAGE AND I HAD TO EEAATTTTTTT !!!!!” he captioned his post.

“I love this lady with a passion lol and the way she hyped me up the whole time and they kept putting me on the big screen 😭😭❤️❤️🙌🏽 yeah I did what I came to do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Markell Washington👑 (@markellwashington)

The “Her” rapper trended throughout the weekend for putting on an amazing show for the LGBTQ+ community. It’s among her returning performances since coming out of hiatus following the Tory Lanez trial, where the rapper was found guilty of shooting her in July 2020.

Megan announced that she doesn’t plan on releasing any new music while she tours and returns to the spotlight following her traumatic experience. She’s also gearing up for another case with her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment.