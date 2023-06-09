Tory Lanez and Da Baby Allegedly Tried To Ambush Megan Thee Stallion

As Tory Lanez prepares for his sentencing in the Megan Thee Stallion, newly unveiled details could impact how much time he’s given.

The Toronto rapper is accused of trying to ambush Megan’s Rolling Loud set with Da Baby in July 2021, The Daily Beast reports. The State of California listed the incident in a 12-page sentencing memorandum detailing how Lanez planned to jump on stage during Megan’s set despite the protective order she filed after he shot her in July 2020.

“It was also brought to the victim’s attention that the defendant and DaBaby attempted to rush the stage during her performance,” the memo stated.

“In no way was the victim previously aware of nor did she consent to the defendant’s presence at the venue when she would be performing.”

Da Baby brought Lanez out as his surprise guest at the July 25, 2021 concert. It was a bold move as Da Baby’s performance directly followed Megan’s set and she had an order that prevented Lanez from being within 100 feet of her, according to Variety.

With Lanez allegedly trying to ambush Megan’s set, prosecutors are accusing the “Say It” singer of trying to “re-traumatize” Megan in addition to having allegedly “weaponized misinformation” on social media in an attempt to discredit the “Savage rapper.

The new findings are expected to be presented when Lanez appears for his sentencing on June 13. Prosecutors are allegedly trying to sentence Lanez to 13 years in prison for shooting Megan.

Lanez has been jailed since December 2022 when he was found guilty of felony assault for shooting Megan in July 2020. Last month a Los Angeles judge denied Lanez’s request for a new trial, CBS News reports.

The “Stupid Again” rapper claims evidence was wrongly admitted at the trial but Superior Court Judge Herriford rejected the arguments saying even if the evidence was resubmitted it wouldn’t change Lanez being found guilty on three felonies.

Meanwhile, Megan has kept her distance from Da Baby after he seemingly sided with Lanez after the shooting. The “Suge” rapper also later revealed his sexual encounter with Megan in his song “Boogeyman.”

RELATED CONTENT: Tory Lanez’s Lawyers Petition Judge To Be Disqualified From His Case Due To ‘Favoritism‘