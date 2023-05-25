Megan Thee Stallion Wants Ex-Bestie's Boyfriend To Speak At Deposition

Megan Thee Stallion might have the Tory Lanez case behind her but still has legal woes to hash out with her former record label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

According to new documents, the “Savage” rapper wants an executive from her former record label to appear for a deposition — a man who is dating her ex-best friend Kelsey Harris, Radar Online reports. Harris was the friend involved in Megan’s 2020 shooting incident that Tory Lanez was found guilty of in December 2022.

Since the incident, Megan and Kelsey ended their friendship, with Kelsey even dropping a diss track about Megan, via Hip Hop DX, before entering into a romantic relationship with Darien Smith, the 1501 exec that Megan wants to speak at the deposition.

Megan remains locked in a lengthy legal battle with 1501 owner Carl Crawford to get out of her recording contract and receive what she claims she’s owed in royalties. The opposing sides are set to face off in a trial starting on August 7.

The “Body” rapper claims to have “endured mistreatment and abuse from 1501 and Crawford, and she’s looking forward to this lawsuit ending soon in a jury of her peers.”

If Smith is called for the deposition, it could bring more to light on Megan’s failed friendship with Harris. Since ending their friendship, Harris went on to welcome a child with Smith.

Smith praised Harris on Mother’s Day 2022 for welcoming their son Drayven.

“give anything to see her happy !!! Drayven is here in rare form !! (Her First Mother’s Day ) #Nosleepmg #511,” he captioned the video post.

Despite their ongoing legal battle, Crawford started signing a new tune as it pertains to Megan earlier this year when he showed his support for the “Queen of the Hotties,” as he referred to her along with dubbing her as one of the most iconic female artists of their time, via Hot New Hip Hop.

Now after battling it out with Tory Lanez in court, Megan is gearing up for another trial with her former record label.