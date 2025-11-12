Celebrity News by Mary Spiller La Toya Jackson Sparks Concern After Sharing Cryptic Video From Doctor’s Visit The 69-year-old singer kept a positive tone in her message to fans while prompting an outpouring of concern and support online.









La Toya Jackson’s latest social media post has fans worried after the singer shared a brief video update from what appeared to be a medical appointment. The 69-year-old artist took to Instagram over the weekend, recording herself inside a doctor’s office.

“Hi guys, I hope everyone’s doing well,” she said in the clip. “I’m here at the doctor again, so I’m hoping that everything goes well with me, all results are good.”

Wearing a bright orange hat, a matching scarf, and oversized black sunglasses, she ended the short video with a smile and a cheerful send-off, “Have a great day.”

Despite her upbeat tone, she didn’t specify why she was visiting the doctor or what condition she might be monitoring.

In the caption, Jackson maintained her signature optimism, writing, “Wishing you guys a fun filled lovely weekend with much joy!!! Sending love and light to you all! Please stay safe, and of course most of all healthy!”

The video drew immediate attention from her followers, who flooded the comments with words of encouragement and concern. Some asked directly if she was alright, while others wrote messages like “sending prayers” and “wishing you well.”

Her family members also chimed in with love and support. Her nephew Taryll Jackson, son of her late brother Tito Jackson, commented, “Love you!.” Her niece Brandi Jackson, daughter of Jackie Jackson, echoed the sentiment, writing, “I love you.”

Just last week, Jackson thanked Jackie and his wife, Emily, for sending her flowers, though she didn’t explain the occasion. “These are absolutely gorgeous,” she said in another Instagram video. “Made my day.”

This isn’t the first time fans have expressed concern about the entertainer’s health. Last December, Jackson sparked similar reactions when she appeared noticeably slimmer during a trip to Qatar, with many remarking on her frail appearance.

While Jackson has not disclosed any details about her health, her fans and family continue to rally behind her.

RELATED CONTENT: Final Fugitive Cornered: Gas Forces Louisiana Fugitive Derrick Groves Out Of Atlanta Hideout