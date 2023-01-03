LaKeith Stanfield Accused of Fathering Woman’s Child After Announcing His Engagement

Actor LaKeith Stanfield came under fire after announcing his engagement to Kasmere Trice.

The Harder They Fall star’s proposal might’ve set off a woman who accused him of fathering her child.

The Oscar-nominated actor announced his engagement on Friday through a series of black-and-white photos showing the engagement ring. The proposal came on Trice’s birthday, according to social media posts.

“Yea.. i’m having the best birthday my baby made me mrs. Stanfield for my birthday! #lakeithandkasmereforever,” Trice shared on Twitter.

yea.. i’m having the best birthday 🥰😍 my baby made me mrs. Stanfield for my birthday! 🥳#lakeithandkasmereforever pic.twitter.com/LQrIn444h4 — kasi (@HelloKasmere) December 31, 2022

She shared the same photos on Instagram.

“Happy birthday, mrs. Stanfield ☺️💍🥳#priceyiceyWIFEY 😝😍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kasmere (@pink.kasmere)

Stanfield shared the big news by posting a photo of the happy couple standing in front of a Christmas tree. Trice showed off her engagement ring.

“Happy New Year,” he captioned his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaKeith Stanfield (@lakeithstanfield3)

But soon after making the engagement announcement, artist Tylor Hurd posted a since-deleted Instagram reel that unearthed shocking allegations against Stanfield, People reports.

“Decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022 ❤️ meet Apollo Stanfield,” Hurd captioned the post captured by Baller Alert.

Ending 2022 with a bang. LaKeith Stanfield 👀 pic.twitter.com/zsUJ9s8eKy — BallerAlert (@balleralert) December 31, 2022

The post included photos and video clips showing Stanfield spending quality time with an infant baby girl. Hurd also included screenshots of a private conversation with the Judas and the Black Messiah star allegedly thanking her for keeping their child a secret.

“Thanks for respecting my not wanting to blast my child out to the internet. Very considerate of you,” Stanfield allegedly wrote.

A comment believed to be from Hurd read, “Value your privacy is why you lied to people saying she wasn’t your baby or that I was just a random? you value your privacy but your gf post everything y’all do lol okay.”

Stanfield allegedly replied, saying he never denied the baby and was possibly aware that she was about to make the news public.

“I never once in my life said she wasn’t my baby,” the message read. “I hope this does whatever it was supposed to do for you.”

A few hours later, Hurd followed up with a lengthy video explaining why she decided to let the world know about her daughter with Stanfield, Page Six reports.

“Just to clear a few things up I’m not jealous that’s [sic] he’s engaged to a woman he’s known for 5 months,” Hurd said.

“I tried to meet the girl and everything and she ignored me when i tried.”

Hurd continued. “What I’m upset about is that he made more time to spend with this woman than he’s spent with Apollo her whole life and has been actively ignoring me when I’m trying to figure things out for our child. Those clips of him and her together are all I have in general cause he barely sees her.”

Stanfield is also the father to a child he welcomed with his ex, Xosha Roquemore, in 2017.