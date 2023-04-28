Record-Breaking Deal Makes Lamar Jackson NFL's Highest-Paid Player

Reportedly last September, quarterback Lamar Jackson turned down a contract offered by the Baltimore Ravens that called for him to make over $250 million over the life of the deal, according to ESPN. Of that amount, $133 million of the deal was guaranteed. On April 27, the Ravens announced via the team’s Twitter page that Jackson inked an extension for five years to continue to lead the Ravens on the field.

“You know, for the last few months, there’s been a lot of he said, she said. A lot of nail-biting, a lot of head-scratching going on, but for the next five years, it’s a lot of flock going on. Let’s go, baby. Let’s go. Let’s go, man. Can’t wait to get there. Can’t wait to be there. Can’t wait to light up M&T for the next five years, man. Let’s get it.”

We’ve agreed in principle on a 5-year contract extension with QB @Lj_era8‼️ 😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/tQj1Rzqcha — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2023

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the contract is for five years, totaling $260 million with $185 million guaranteed. The reported $52 million a year contract makes Jackson the NFL’s highest-paid player.

Jackson’s rookie contract had just ended when the Ravens were eliminated from this year’s playoffs. After the team lost its last contest, The New York Post reported that Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he was “100 percent” certain that Jackson would be the team’s quarterback after this year. He emphasized his certainty by saying, “You know, 200%.”

“Lamar Jackson is our quarterback,” Harbaugh said. “He’s been our quarterback. Everything we’ve done in terms of building our offense and building our team, how we think in terms of the people and put people around him, is based on this incredible young man and his talent and his ability and his competitiveness.”

With last night’s NFL draft, the Baltimore Ravens selected a player Jackson could target. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta selected wide receiver Zay Flowers, who played at Boston College.

Although he missed the final six games, most would agree that signing Jackson was wise. After his first full season as the Ravens’ starting quarterback in 2019, Jackson won the NFL MVP. He threw a league-high of 36 touchdown passes while throwing for 3,127 yards. He also rushed for 1,206 yards and scored seven touchdowns. He has been with the team since his rookie season in 2018 after being a first-round draft pick.