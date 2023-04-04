Lamar Odom Opens 3 Odom Wellness Treatment Centers in California

Former Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom has found his purpose by investing in several drug treatment centers, TMZ Sports reports. Odom has battled addiction in the past, nearly dying at one point due to his drug use.

The NBA champion has teamed up with Christian hip-hop recording artist Dontae Ralston and Hall of Fame skateboarder Dennis Martinez to purchase treatment facilities in San Diego, El Cajon, and Lemon Grove.

Odom shared a photograph of him, his partners, and staff at one of the facilities via his Instagram account.

“So Blessed 🙏🏿 Please meet my partners and staff at my new addiction treatment centers @odomwellnesstreatmentcenters located in San Diego County!!

God saved me, so I can save others. 🙏🏿”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom)

According to the Odom Wellness Treatment Centers website, it is a treatment program that offers restoration through Detox, Inpatient facilities, Outpatient programming & housing. His [Odom’s] mission is to give back and allow all clients the ability to live and benefit from the same Entourage that supports and encourages his recovery.”

“He wants to help everyone he can,” a representative for Odom said. “He is thankful that he was given a second chance at his life and feels his destiny is to help others.”

This is only the beginning of the Odom Wellness Treatment Centers. Odom intends on purchasing two more facilities soon, another in San Diego, and one in Calabasas.

“When God had saved me from that accident, I was trying to find my purpose—and I think I may have found it,” he told TMZ. “I know I have found it.”

Earlier this year in a television special, Odom insisted he did not do any drugs on the night he overdosed at a brothel in Nevada. He claimed the owner of the brothel, the late Dennis Hof, tried to kill him by putting drugs in his drink.

He made that revelation on TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs and Kardashians in January. Odom claimed he was set up to be killed by the owner of the Love Ranch South in Pahrump, Nevada. That incident took place in October 2015.