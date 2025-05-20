News by Sharelle B. McNair Democratic Leaders Stand With Rep. LaMonica McIver After She’s Hit With Federal Assault Charges By DOJ Rep. Alma Adams said the charges against McIver are an indication of the Trump administration’s issue with Black women.







Several Black leaders of Congress are speaking out against the federal assault charges pushed on Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) by the Department of Justice (DOJ) after a May 9 rift between protestors and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

Reps. Alma Adams (NC), Joyce Beatty (OH), and Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries (NY) say the charges are political payback

According to ABC 7, Alina Habba, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, said misdemeanor charges against Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, who was arrested outside of the Delaney Hall immigration detention center at the time of the scuffle, were being dismissed.

“The citizens of New Jersey deserve unified leadership so we can get to work to keep our state safe,” Habba said.

The assault charges come after McIver was seen on video going back and forth with authorities during the May 9 protest that turned ugly. Sporting a red jacket, McIver can be heard telling officers not to put their hands on her. In a statement, the New Jersey congresswoman pointed the blame at the Trump administration and said the charges are “meant to criminalize and deter legislative oversight.”

“This administration will never stop me from working for the people in our district and standing up for what is right,” McIver said. “I am thankful for the outpouring of support I have received, and I look forward to the truth being laid out clearly in court.”

🚨US CONGRESSWOMAN LAMONICA MCIVER FEDERALLY CHARGED WITH ASSAULT RELATED TO NEW JERSEY ICE DETENTION CENTER INCIDENT



Democratic U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver (NJ-10) has been officially charged with violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 111(a)(1) for assaulting,… pic.twitter.com/3NAsiJ7PrO — Lynnwood Times (@LynnwoodTimes) May 20, 2025

President Donald Trump agreed with McIver’s arrest.

“The days of woke are over. That woman—I have no idea who she is—that woman was out of control…The days of that crap are over in this country,” he told reporters. “We’re gonna have law and order.”

Trump on arrest of Rep. LaMonica McIver: "Give me a break. Did you see her? She was out of control. Those days are over. The days of woke are over. That woman — I have no idea who she is — that woman was out of control … the days of that crap are over in this country. We're… pic.twitter.com/9jAFMvL1va — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 20, 2025

Beatty said the Trump team is trying to criminalize McIver for standing up for transparency. “The charges against her are a politically motivated stunt—an abuse of power meant to punish oversight and silence dissent,” she wrote on X.

Adams went further.

“This administration seems to have issues with Black women lawmakers doing their job,” the congresswoman said. “I will continue to stand with Rep. McIver until these blatant, ridiculous, racist charges are dropped and proudly thank her for her courage.”

This administration seems to have issues with Black women lawmakers doing their job. I will continue to stand with Rep. McIver until these blatant, ridiculous, racist charges are dropped and proudly thank her for her courage. — Rep. Alma S. Adams, Ph.D. (@RepAdams) May 20, 2025

Despite having the charges against him dismissed, Baraka wrote, “I stand with LaMonica, and I fully expect her to be vindicated.”

