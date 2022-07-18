Lancôme and Lupita Nyong’o Award Scholarships To 40 Finalists Of The NAACP’s ACT-SO Competition

Lancôme is proud to announce this year’s winners of its Write Her Future Scholarship Fund, who received their grants during the NAACP’s ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics) National Competition and Ceremonies during its annual National Convention today. Lancôme and Lupita Nyong‘o announced the NAACP partnership in September 2021, to help bring equity to education and encourage career development in the United States. Today’s ceremony represented the culmination of the first year of the partnership, for which the brand has pledged to donate $2 million by 2025.

Lancôme Ambassadress, Oscar award-winning actress and published author Lupita Nyong‘o, who has been a supporter of the Write Her Future program, joined the brand at the ceremony to present the scholarships to the young winners and speak to attendees about the importance of equity in education, according to a press release .

“Since I was a child, I have always had big dreams, and my education has played a huge part in helping me realize them,” says Lancôme Ambassadress, Lupita Nyong‘o.

“I’ve always loved learning and I believe that learners change the world. I am so thrilled to join Lancôme, on behalf of their Write Her Future Scholarship Fund, to award this incredible group of women with these game-changing scholarships.”

ACT-SO is a year-long program targeted at high school students across that country that promotes their growth in disciplines ranging from visual arts and business to performing and culinary arts and provides scholarship opportunities.

Through its partnership with NAACP and ACT-SO, the Write Her Future Scholarship Fund builds on the Lancôme’s global commitment to empower women through literacy and education, as well as mentoring and entrepreneurship opportunities.

“We’re excited to once again provide talented young women across the country the opportunity to further develop their creativity and achieve their academic dreams with purpose and unrestricted passion,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Derrick Johnson.

“Young people are the future. We’re excited to see how participants in the program will positively impact their communities and create change for themselves and the next generation.”

The scholarships awarded today will provide the students with the opportunity to further their development in areas ranging from STEM, business management, marketing and writing.

“Lancôme at its core seeks to bring happiness to its customers, but nothing brings us more joy than seeing the winners of our first Write Her Future Scholarship Fund receive their awards today,” says Lancôme USA General Manager, Giovanni Valentini.

“We’ve been so impressed by all the applicants, but we couldn’t be prouder of the amazing finalists recognized today and see our mission of providing equitable educational opportunities for young women of color come to fruition today.”

List of Winners

– Ada Okolo.

– Anaya Brown.

– Anna Mkandawire.

– Ashley Blake.

– Bianca Cala.

– Brielle Ward.

– Brooklyn Cobb.

– Candace Jackson.

– Chiderah Osuchukwu.

– Dallas Watson.

– Danneil Mubbala.

– Denia Brielle Smith.

– Ebony Nkrumah.

– Hannah Baptiste.

– Heaven Cannady.

– Heaven Peoples.

– Hunter Stephenson.

– Isis Parker.

– Janah Richardson.

– Jeanne Lubika.

– Jibiana Jakpor.

– Jordan McKinney.

– Kaitlin Johnson.

– Kira Babbs.

– Leah Morgan Ross.

– London Merritt.

– Morgan Render.

– Music Miranda.

– Natalie Payne.

– Nia Hipps.

– Nnemdi Amanambu.

– Nurain Amier.

– Obaahemaa Mensah.

– Paris Roberson.

– Ryen Reed.

– Sanaa Liggans.

– Sy’Maya Summiel.

– Sydney Jackson.

– Zayda Adams.

– Suri Crawford.

Enrolled Universities

– American University.

– Berklee College of Music.

– Boston University.

– Brown University.

– California State University Northridge.

– Columbus State University.

– George Mason University.

– Howard University.

– Iowa State University.

– Johns Hopkins University.

– Macalester College.

– Mississippi State University.

– New York University.

– Princeton University.

– Salve Regina University.

– Savannah College of Art and Design.

– Spelman College.

– Stanford University.

– Stevenson University.

– Suffolk University.

– SUNY Purchase Conservatory.

– The College of New Jersey.

– The College of Wooster.

– The George Washington University.

– The Juilliard School.

– University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

– University of Maryland.

– University of Michigan.

– University of North Texas Denton.

– University of Southern California.

– University of Texas at San Antonio.

– University of Virginia.

– Virginia State University.

To learn more about the 113th NAACP Annual Convention, click here. To learn more about ACT-SO, click here. To learn more about Lancôme’s Write Her Future Scholarship Fund, click here.