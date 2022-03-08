Lancôme USA and NAACP Scholarship Opens International Women’s Day

On International Women’s Day, Lancôme USA is proud to announce the “Write Her Future” Scholarship Fund at NAACP in partnership with ACT-SO is officially open to accept student applications, which will result in 40 grants of $10,000 each for young women of color entering college in the 2022/23 academic year.

Lancôme USA announced the NAACP partnership in September 2021, to help bring equity to education and encourage career development in the United States. The “Write Her Future” Scholarship Fund at NAACP in partnership with ACT-SO builds on the brand’s global commitment to empower women through literacy and education, as well as mentoring and entrepreneurship opportunities, according to a press release.

Students can apply directly through the NAACP scholarship portal through May 20, 2022 at Scholarships | NAACP. The applicant must be a graduating high school senior enrolling in a 4-year tax-exempt academic institution. Additionally, applicants must be a member of the NAACP and be a registered participant of the ACT-SO program. If awarded the scholarship, students must be available to travel between July 14-17, 2022, for the National Award Ceremony.