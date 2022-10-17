Unnecessary Hate: Lanisha Cole Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Death Threats Against her and Nick Cannon’s Infant

Last week, one of Nick Cannon’s baby’s mothers revealed the unthinkable on her social media account.

On Friday, Lanisha Cole, who just welcomed Cannon’s ninth child in September, posted to her Instagram Story that their child had received death threats.

“Making death threats against a baby is a new low,” the mom-of-one declared in a Friday, October 14, Instagram Story post, the screenshot of which is below. “Some of you guys are disgusting. Regardless of how you feel about my life it’s never that deep to threaten my baby.”

There was no other mention or clarification of what the post was referring to.

Last month, the All That alumnus announced via his Instagram account that he and Cole became proud parents of a baby girl. The couple named their daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. This is Cole’s first child.

In Cannon’s post announcing the birth last month, he explicitly asked others to direct any venom toward him and not his children or the mother of his children. It seemed as if he knew this type of thing would happen.

“As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children. @MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

Cannon mentioned previously he and Brittany Bell are expecting their third child together. Cannon has nine other children with six women. His first two, a set of twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, came with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Last June, Cannon fathered another set of twins, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon, with Abby De La Rosa.

His daughter, Powerful Queen, and son, Golden, were with Bell. Sadly, Zen, his youngest son, who he had with model Alyssa Scott in July 2021, died last December. His eighth child was with Bre Tiesi.