LAPD Cuts Protection For Kamala Harris Just Days After Trump Suspended Secret Service For Ex-VP

The Los Angeles Police Department has cut its specials protections for Kamala Harris as Donald Trump suspends secret service provisions for the former Vice President.

As Trump pulled back Harris’ secret service detail, the California Highway stepped in to fill the gaps that would have leave the Los Angeles resident unprotected. To help with the transition, specialized units from the LAPD’s Metropolitan Division joined the effort, as detailed by ABC7.

However, the move garnered backlash over its repositioning of officers away from the crime suppression units in certain neighborhoods. Mayor Karen Bass had initially green-lighted the effort, but the negative spotlight prompted a reversal of the move.

According to the Los Angeles Times, those within the LAPD also expressed their concerns with taking officers from their initial posts to safeguard the former presidential nominee. Following the backlash, Bass confirmed that the officers would return to the original units, calling the plan to protect Harris as always “temporary.”

“The plan was always to provide temporary support and I thank LAPD for protecting former VP Harris and always prioritizing the safety of all Angelenos,” shared Bass in the Sept. 6 statement.

Before leaving office, former President Joe Biden had extended Harris’ Secret Service protection past July 21. Typically, former Vice Presidents only receive 6 months of Secret Service protection after leaving office. The extension came as Harris faced death threats before and in the midst of her own presidential campaign.

The extension remained until Trump followed suit in his pattern of stripping protections for his political adversaries, already doing so for former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, per Axios. After revoking Harris’ federal police protections, Harris’ native state decided to keep the former California Senator safe.

However, the news did not bode well with the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union over the LAPD. Its board of directors even mocked Harris, calling the former attorney general a “multi-millionaire failed presidential candidate” while deeming the local protection reversal an act of “common-sense.”

“Every now and then common-sense prevails and we are happy to report that the Metro officers assigned to protect the multi-millionaire failed presidential candidate are back on the street fighting crime,” the union said in a statement provided to City News Service.

The LAPD union leaders did not hide their feelings on the unpopular protection, making it clear where they stand about California policemen protecting one of the state’s former politicians.

“Maybe Ms. Harris can start a GoFundMe campaign instead of mooching off Los Angeles taxpayers,” their statement added.

