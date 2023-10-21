Sen. Laphonza Butler Confirms She Will Not Run To Keep Senate Seat In 2024

Democrat Laphonza Butler, the third Black woman to serve in the Senate, revealed that a 2024 seat is not in her plans.

The LGBTQ+ leader said she will not be running after she completes her term as interim in Dianne Feinstein’s seat. According to The New York Times, Senator Butler confirmed her plans on Oct. 19, to clear the seat.

“…This is not the greatest use of my voice,’ she said. In the time being, the 44-year-old is dedicated to giving her best efforts while she fulfills her current term as “the loudest and proudest champion of California.”

The California leader’s decision is not tied to any specific concern, but she has discussed it with her wife and daughter, according to the outlet.

“Knowing you can win a campaign doesn’t always mean you should run a campaign,” Butler said in a statement as reported by NBC News. “I’ve spent the past 16 days pursuing my clarity — what kind of life I want to have, what kind of service I want to offer, and what kind of voice I want to bring forward. After considering those questions, I’ve decided not to run for Senate in the upcoming election.”

Governor Gavin Newsom clarified that no restrictions were attached to Butler, and the longtime West Coast leader is welcome to run in the 2024 election if she desires.

“Traditionally, we don’t see those who have power let it go. It may not be the decision people expected but it’s the right one for me,” Butler stated on Thursday.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Butler was appointed to a senate seat by Gov. Newsom after Feinstein passed away in October. She was sworn in to represent California by Vice President Kamala Harris on Oct. 3, making her the second Black woman and the first openly LGBTQ+ to serve in the senate for the state.

Candidates in the 2024 election for Feinstein’s seat include Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter, and Barbara Lee.

