LastPass Stores Your Passwords For Life

Many aspects of our lives revolve around the internet. Nearly everything we do is tied back to the Information Superhighway. Online shopping platforms like Amazon and Etsy, subscription services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, and banks all require us to come up with passwords in order to use them.

While passwords have been implemented to ensure our personal information remains secure, forgetting them when needed is something that has plagued many users. LastPass Premium fixes that problem. For a limited time, you can purchase a LastPass Premium Pass for only $24.99. That’s a savings of 30% from its MSRP ($36).

Featured in The New York Times, Mashable, The Huffington Post, Today, and other leading publications, LastPass is one of the best in its space. With LastPass you only need to save a password once, and the software remembers it from there so you never have to do so again.

The software simplifies online shopping, as your LastPass profile fills in your paying and shipping details for you. There’s also a password generator for those times you have to make a new one but are tapped out of ideas. The passwords are auto-generated and protected against hackers.

There’s a storage feature that catalogs insurance cards, memberships, WiFi passwords, items on your note application, and other sensitive information. You can also share your passwords with trusted users, as LastPass comes with an encrypted share function.

Tom’s Guide has given LastPass a rating of 4.5 stars, while TechRadar has also given it a 4.5 rating.“A leading password manager with a changing value proposition,” CNET writes in its review of LastPass. It’s compatible with desktop (Windows 8.1 or later) and mobile devices (Android OS 6, iOS 13 or later).

With LastPass, remembering passwords is a thing of the past. The intuitive software not only ensures you’ll never have to wrack your brain to remember your passwords, but it’s heavily encrypted and protected against hackers. Purchase it today for $24.99 while it’s available at this low price.

Prices subject to change.