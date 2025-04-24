Arts and Culture by Jeroslyn JoVonn LaTanya Richardson Jackson And LaChanze To Be Honored At 2025 Black Women On Broadway Awards The fourth annual Black Women on Broadway Awards will honor LaTanya Richardson Jackson, LaChanze, and Khaila Wilcoxon.







LaTanya Richardson Jackson, LaChanze, and Khaila Wilcoxon are among the honorees at the fourth annual Black Women on Broadway Awards.

This year’s ceremony will take place on June 2 at the Current at Chelsea Piers in New York City. It will continue its tradition of celebrating the artistry, leadership, and impact of Black women in theater who continue to shape and inspire the Broadway community. This year’s honorees include acclaimed Tony winners, nominees, and rising talents who showcase the powerful presence and impact of Black women on Broadway.

“We are delighted to host the fourth annual Black Women on Broadway Awards to honor and celebrate the achievements of Black women in theater,” said co-founders Danielle Brooks, Amber Iman, and Jocelyn Bioh in a joint statement, shared by Broadway News.

“This year, we are proud to honor these three incredibly talented and hardworking women, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, LaChanze, and Khaila Wilcoxon, for all that they have accomplished both on and off-Broadway.”

Richardson Jackson, wife of Academy Award-winning actor Samuel L. Jackson, will receive the Audra McDonald Legacy Award, which celebrates the storied career and significant theater achievements of an artist. The “Fighting Temptations” star, who received a 2014 Tony Award nomination for her performance as Lena Younger in “A Raisin in the Sun,” is currently appearing on Broadway as Claudine Jasper in “Purpose.” She’s received past Tony nominations in 2024 for her production work on the revival of “Purlie Victorious” and served as a director for the 2023 Tony-nominated revival of “The Piano Lesson.”

LaChanze will be honored with the Kathy A. Perkins Behind the Curtain Award, which celebrates an artist whose contributions behind the scenes illuminate the stage. A highly acclaimed Tony Award winner, LaChanze earned her first Tony in 2006 for originating the role of Celie in The Color Purple. She went on to win two more in 2023 as a producer of Kimberly Akimbo and Topdog/Underdog, followed by a 2024 Tony for co-producing The Outsiders. Most recently, she directed an Off-Broadway revival of Wine in the Wilderness.

Wilcoxon will be honored with the Florence Mills Shining Star Award, recognizing an emerging talent whose brilliance is just beginning to gain widespread recognition. She currently stars as Becca in the new musical Redwood. Her past Broadway credits include Hadestown, SIX, and Ruben & Clay’s First Annual Christmas Carol Family Fun Pageant Spectacular Reunion Show.

Brooks, Iman, and Bioh founded Black Women on Broadway in 2020 to honor and support the achievements of Black women in theater, offering mentorship and fellowship opportunities along the way.

