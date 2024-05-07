Music Critic Greg Tate Receives Posthumous Pulitzer Prize For Journalism

Renowned writer and music critic Greg Tate received a posthumous Pulitzer Prize for his contributions as a journalist.

The Pulitzer Prize jury awarded the late musician, writer, and critic with the optional citation more than two years after his passing in December 2021. In addition to being celebrated for his music journalism, Tate also received the honor along with journalists covering the war in Gaza, Hot Press reports.

The jury praised Tate’s journalistic ability, which it described as “cribbed from literature, academia, popular culture, and hip-hop and as influential as the content of his ideas.”

“His aesthetic, innovations and intellectual originality, particularly in his pioneering hip-hip criticism, continue to influence subsequent generations, especially writers and critics of color,” the jury added.

Tate gained recognition for his pieces that explored the intersectionality of race, culture, and music and appeared in publications like The Village Voice, The New York Times, and Rolling Stone. His focus on Black musicians likely stemmed from his music career as a guitar and bass player in various bands, including the Black Rock Coalition.

The Pulitzer Prize board celebrated Tate’s work, which “broke new ground in music criticism, exploring the connections between race, culture, and music in a way that had never been done before.” They also commended his ability to “capture the essence of an artist’s work and its impact on society.”

His family members have expressed gratitude for Tate’s posthumous receiving of the prestigious accolade.

“Greg was a true pioneer in music journalism, and this award is a testament to his talent and dedication to the craft,” his sister, Constance Tate-Duncan, said.

“Greg’s writing was always ahead of its time, and it’s wonderful to see him receive this recognition,” musician and friend Vernon Reid said.

Tate’s Pulitzer Prize joins his list of honors, including a Grammy nomination for his liner notes on the album “Burnt Sugar the Arkestra Chamber’s Making Love to the Dark Ages” and his books “Flyboy in the Buttermilk: Essays on Contemporary America” and “Everything But the Burden: What White People are Taking from Black Culture.”

RELATED CONTENT: Tiger Woods Makes History With His 24th Consecutive Masters Cut