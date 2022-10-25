Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s Family Mourn Death of His Grandmother

Nipsey Hussle‘s beloved grandmother passed and his family shared the news on social media.

According to iHeart, the slain rapper’s grandmother, Margaret Mary Boutté died, and on the Instagram account for the family’s company, The Marathon Clothing, they honored her.

Against the backdrop of the Boyz II Men song, How Can I Say Goodbye to Yesterday, the caption read, “Margaret Mary Boutté

Granny 💙🙏🏽, as a montage of photographs plays.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Marathon Clothing (@themarathonclothing)

Nipsey’s girlfriend at the time of his passing, Lauren London, also acknowledged Boutte on her Instagram account referring to her as Granny Gran.

“Forever Honored. Granny Gran 💙🙏🏽,.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon)



HipHopDX reported that Boutte recently witnessed her grandson, Nipsey, get his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during the summer back in August. She was able to take the podium and speak about her grandson. She reminisced about watching him grow up and seeing him become a successful rapper and businessman before his life was taken from him in March 2019.

“Nipsey was the love of my life, always very respectful,” Boutte said. “I miss him, but I look at his picture and remember all the wonderful times we had together. I thank my daughter for blessing me with Nipsey and [his siblings] Sami and Samantha. I love you all. He will never be gone in my heart. He lives forever.”

Nipsey mentioned his grandmother in one of his songs that featured John Legend. The track, Higher, which was a Grammy Award-winning song that appeared on DJ Khaled’s album, detailed Nipsey speaking about times with his grandmother.

“Look, look / My granny 88, she had my uncle and then / A miscarriage back-to-back every year for like ten / Pregnant with my moms, doctor told her it was slim / Was bed rode for nine months, but gave birth in the end.”