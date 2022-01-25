Lauren Smith-Fields’ Family Questions Coroner’s New ‘Accidental’ Death Ruling

The family of Lauren Smith-Fields is questioning the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s ruling that she died from an accidental drug overdose.

On Monday, the OCME said Smith-Fields died from “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, promethazine, hydroxyzine, and alcohol,” WTNH reports. But Smith-Fields family isn’t accepting the ruling over the claims of police negligence in the investigation.

The ruling came one day after family and friends came together to host the “Justice For Lauren” rally. Sunday would have been Smith-Fields’ 24th birthday.

Authorities say the social media influencer died “unexpectedly” on Dec. 12, 2021. However, her family is questioning why police have not released the name of the older white man she was with at the time of her death.

Smith-Fields met the man through the dating app Bumble, and they had been hanging out for three days. On the night of her death, they had been drinking, and the man claims he woke up to find “blood was coming out of her right nostril” and “she was not breathing.”

Despite being the last one to see Smith-Fields alive and calling the police, the man remains unnamed because police are not listing him as a suspect. Daily Mail has released the name and photo of 37-year-old Matthew LaFountain, Smith-Fields Bumble date.

Smith-Fields’ family calls out investigators for not collecting key evidence from the home as part of the investigation. In the family’s notice of claim to sue the city, filed by Attorney Darnell Crosland, the State Laboratory confirmed they never received physical evidence from Smith-Fields’ home, including a pill used as a sedative, a condom, and “a round bloodstain that was in the middle of [Smith-Fields’] bed.”

The notice also calls out police for refusing to interview LaFountain despite being the last person who saw Smith-Fields alive.

“When we asked about this guy, [the detective said] ‘he was a nice guy, there was no need to investigate,’” Smith’s family said. “All we keep getting is doors closed in our faces and empty promises.”

The Bridgeport Police Department says the investigation into Smith-Fields’ death remains ongoing.