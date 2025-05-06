Lauryn Hill Visits Harvard, Talks Importance Of Community When Songwriting

Lauryn Hill visited Harvard University for a memorable roundtable discussion on her approach to songwriting. Her words went viral and the acclaimed Grammy winner received a standing ovation for her appearance.

Lauryn Hill was spotted at Harvard University speaking to students about the importance of finding community, as she opened up about her approach to writing music. pic.twitter.com/mAm5uoqnO4 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 3, 2025

The “Killing Me Softly” singer began by stating how long it has been since she did an interview. While she expressed concern that her words could be “underwhelming,” her message clearly resonated.

“I find what I love…I find what I care about, and then I write about that,” she told the audience. “I have mind and emotion and need combined. And that’s what I do.”

Hill, the lead singer of The Fugees who later recorded the classic The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, came to Harvard as part of the university’s speaker series.

The 49-year-old revealed how purpose and other values go into crafting her songs, but community remains a driving force.

“Purpose, love, [and] passion connecting,” she emphasized. “You talk about community; to me, community is huge. Curating community, finding community, people who understand you, who get you. Who can appreciate, who can reflect you? Who can resonate so you’re not in a vacuum? You can bounce ideas off someone, they can also articulate appreciation, you can articulate appreciation back. I think these are very healthy and important things in the world.”

Hill last appeared at the school in 2023 during the 25th anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. According to Hot New Hip Hop, her discussion focused on the challenges of being a Black female artist in the music industry.

