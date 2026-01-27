Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Recording Academy Honors Brandy With Prestigious Black Music Icon Award Ahead Of 2026 Grammys The Recording Academy is honoring Brandy for her achievements as a Black Music Icon.







Brandy’s more than 30 years of excellence across music, film, and television will be honored on the main stage as the Recording Academy presents her with the Black Music Icon Award, one of its highest distinctions.

Just days before the 2026 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective will honor Brandy at the fourth annual Recording Academy Honors, where she will receive one of the Academy’s highest distinctions. In announcing the honor last month, the Recording Academy said the award recognizes Black music creators whose artistry, innovation, and service have shaped the industry and inspired generations worldwide.

It’s an achievement Brandy views as the culmination of decades of work and her place among Black music greats.

“So grateful and truly humbled to receive the Recording Academy’s Black Music Icon Award. This honor means more than words—standing on the shoulders of those who paved the way, and celebrating the legacy, resilience, and brilliance of Black music,” she said in a statement. “Thank you to the Recording Academy for seeing me, supporting me, and honoring the journey.”

Longtime fans have followed Brandy’s rise in Hollywood, from her quadruple-platinum self-titled debut album to starring in the hit ’90s sitcom Moesha and making history with her iconic role in Disney’s TV adaptation of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Her second album, Never Say Never, went five times platinum and included the GRAMMY-winning hit “The Boy Is Mine.”

With eight studio albums, including 2023’s Christmas With Brandy, she has sold over 40 million records worldwide. As an actress, she has captivated audiences in film and television, from the cult-classic I Still Know What You Did Last Summer to the drama Queens and Disney’s Descendants: The Rise of Red. Her upcoming project, the memoir “PHASES,” will explore her life and career, a work shaped by years of reflection, effort, and healing.

Alongside Brandy, Kirk Franklin will be honored with the Black Music Icon Award, while Pharrell Williams will receive the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

“Pharrell, Brandy and Kirk are true visionaries and masters of their craft,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Each has built a legacy that transcends genre, defies convention, and shapes culture. Their artistry continues to inspire generations of artists worldwide. I’m thrilled to join the Black Music Collective in honoring three of music’s brightest stars in January and celebrating their immeasurable contributions to the industry.”

