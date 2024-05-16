Lauryn Hill Says Second Album Will Be Coming ‘Soon’

Lauryn Hill has made it abundantly clear that she moves on her own time. After more than 25 years since her Grammy award-winning debut album, the singer is teasing how “soon” she’ll finally release her follow-up album.

The “Everything Is Everything” singer was in New York City on Wednesday, May 15, with her son YG Marley when she spoke with TMZ about the possibility of new music. Marley was first asked when fans could expect the highly-anticipated second album from his mom which the 22-year-old smiled and told the reporter “soon.”

Marley also hinted at the possibility of appearing on Hill’s new album but told fans they would have to wait and see. When Hill joined her son inside the SUV, she did let the reporter know that her follow-up album to “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill” would be coming “soon.”

It’s a big reveal for Hill who has only released two albums to date, her live “Unplugged” album in 2002 which followed her 1998 debut album. “Miseducation” swept the 41st Annual Grammy Awards in 1999 with five total wins, including Album of the Year. It became the first hip-hop album to win the award and made Hill the youngest Black artist to win the award at 23 years old.

The “Doo Wop (That Thing)” singer has been hitting the stage in recent months to support her son YG Marley whom she welcomed in 2001 with Bob Marley’s son Rohan Marley. YG Marley has been heating up the music scene with his debut single “Praise Jah in the Moonlight” which entered the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the Top 10 in the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden.

Hill was in New York City with her son where they performed a medley of three songs on “The Tonight Show” including “Ex-Factor,” “Survival,” and “Praise Jah in the Moonlight.” Hill also accompanied her son during his Coachella set last month.

If there’s anyone who can get Lauryn Hill back in the studio, it would be her son. Fans are clearly here for the family affair.