Lauryn Hill Teases 2023 Tour to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of 'Miseducation' Album

Lauryn Hill is gearing up for the 25th anniversary of her iconic album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and might be going on tour to celebrate.

The Grammy award-winning singer took to the stage over the weekend to perform at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta and seemingly teased at a 2023 tour. Photographer Julia Beverly shared clips from the show on Instagram as well as Lauryn’s confirmation of an upcoming tour.

“Atlanta, we love you so much. 25 years ago, so we gonna be back with those songs the way you can recognize them, ayyy?” Hill told the crowd.

In Beverly’s caption, she shed more light on Hill’s tour announcement.

“She announced (last slide) that she will be performing ‘those songs the way you can recognize them’ next year in honor of the 25th anniversary,” Beverly shared before offering a suggestion to whoever will be in charge of the tour’s lighting.

“(As a photographer I just ask that they please put a spotlight on her on stage, lmao [laughing my a** off], backlighting killing me),” she jokingly noted.

Hill released her solo debut back in August 1998 to critical acclaim. Featuring contributions from Mary J. Blige, D’Angelo, and Carlos Santana, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart after selling more than 422,000 sales in its first week, Complex reported.

The album helped her sweep the 1999 Grammy awards, where she took home five statues, including Album of the Year, Best R&B Album, and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

In February 2021, The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) confirmed Hill’s debut album went diamond and has sold more than 10,000,000 units. The feat put Hill alongside the likes of Michael Jackson’s Thriller, Adele’s 21, Britney Spears’ …Baby One More Time, Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP, and 2Pac’s All Eyez On Me as diamond-certified artists.