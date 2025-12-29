Sports by Mary Spiller From NFL Stardom To Street Patrol: Laveranues Coles Finds New Purpose As Jacksonville Police Officer Coles spent nearly a decade outrunning defenders in the NFL.







Laveranues Coles spent nearly a decade outrunning defenders in the NFL. Today, he walks parking lots and patrols city streets in Jacksonville, Florida, wearing a police uniform — a role he says finally gives his life a sense of direction he said he once lacked. In an interview with ESPN, Coles opened up about his journey.

Coles, now in his late 40s, recently stood outside a Target in Jacksonville when an elderly shopper approached him. Unaware of his past as one of the league’s most productive wide receivers in the early 2000s, she saw only a police officer in tactical gear. “I feel safe with you here,” she told him. The comment left a lasting impression. “Meant the world to me,” Coles said, calling it the most rewarding moment of his journey into law enforcement.

Coles’ decision to join the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has puzzled many who know him. Over 10 NFL seasons — including seven with the New York Jets — he earned roughly $42 million. He has said money played no role in his career change, noting that his police salary is a fraction of his playing income. “This isn’t a money thing,” he said.

Instead, Coles said he was searching for purpose. Raised in Jacksonville, he became a local star at Ribault High School before playing at Florida State under legendary coach Bobby Bowden. “I want people to understand that no matter what stage you’re in, it’s never too late to get up and do something,” he said.

After retiring from football in 2009, Coles explored several ventures, including business investments, community programs, and time spent with his children. He eventually earned an online degree in criminology, which reignited an interest in policing. Encouraged by friends in the sheriff’s department, he enrolled in the academy at age 47.

The move sparked mixed reactions. Some praised his commitment to service, while others worried about his safety or questioned the optics. “It’s not something that America loves, like football,” Coles said. “People’s opinions, especially the people that are closest to me, really matter.”

Former Jets teammate Wayne Chrebet supported him without hesitation. “After everything he’s done in his life, to do this in his late 40s, I was like, ‘This is incredible,’” Chrebet said.

Coles’ life has long intersected with the justice system — on both sides. As a college athlete, he faced arrests that derailed his standing at Florida State and damaged his draft stock. Looking back, he now views those moments differently. “Really, being honest, it was the best thing that happened to me,” he said.

Few knew at the time that Coles was also carrying trauma from childhood sexual abuse at the hands of his stepfather, who later served prison time. Coles has said a police officer helped him feel safe when he finally disclosed the abuse — an experience that shaped his view of law enforcement. “Now,” he said, smiling, “I’m actually the one pulling up to the scene trying to make things better.”

The academy tested him physically and mentally. Despite multiple hip surgeries and lingering injuries from football, Coles completed hundreds of hours of mandatory training. There were moments he considered quitting, but he pushed forward. “Dad never quits anything,” he recalled his son once saying.

Now assigned to Jacksonville’s Riverside district, Coles responds to crashes, domestic disputes, and thefts. He has also encountered moments that challenge his emotions, including issuing a citation to an elderly man caught stealing groceries. “My heart felt for him,” Coles said. “I know he made a bad decision, but a bad decision shouldn’t define your life.”

Coles says his past allows him to connect with people in crisis. “Anything about his past, to be on the other side of that, it’s kind of like a full-circle thing,” Chrebet said.

For Coles, the uniform represents something football never could. “It gives me a sense of purpose,” he said. “Whether I’m here or not, police are patrolling the streets. I just want to do my part.”



RELATED CONTENT: Shaq Takes On New Role With Georgia Sheriff’s Office