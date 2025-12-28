Sports by Ann Brown Shaq Takes On New Role With Georgia Sheriff’s Office The NBA icon was officially promoted to Chief of Community Relations for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.







Shaquille O’Neal’s latest promotion celebrates his dedication to community service. On Christmas Day, the NBA icon was officially promoted to Chief of Community Relations for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, honoring his nearly five years of service to the North Georgia community. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is located in McDonough, Georgia.

O’Neal joined the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in 2021, when Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett appointed him as director of Community Relations. The role was created to strengthen trust between law enforcement and the community.

After O’Neal joined the sheriff’s office, it reports participation in roughly 370 community events, engagement with more than 42,000 residents, and the distribution of over 14,000 meals to children and families. Shaq appeared at several events, which ranged from holiday gift drives and school visits to emergency assistance for families facing sudden tragedy, CBS News reported.

The latest announcement unfolded during ESPN’s Christmas edition of NBA Tip-Off. Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett revealed the promotion live on air, highlighting O’Neal’s hands-on leadership and measurable impact since joining the department’s community outreach efforts in 2021.

During the broadcast, members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office presented O’Neal with a plaque recognizing his commitment to service, leadership, and compassion. During the announcement, O’Neal reacted playfully to the idea of officially being addressed as “Chief,” a nickname he leaned into with ease, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

“For your outstanding commitment to service, community engagement in Henry County, and for your leadership, compassion and unwavering support of our mission to protect and serve,” the plaque honoring O’Neal reads.

Following the on-air recognition, Captain Deon L. Wallace, a friend of Shaq, shared on social media O’Neal’s consistent dedication to service. Wallace emphasized that the promotion represented more than celebrity involvement, describing it as the natural next step for someone deeply invested in the community’s well-being.

“Congratulations are truly in order for the one and only Shaquille O’Neal,” Wallace wrote, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. “Today marks a significant milestone as he was officially promoted to Chief of Community Relations with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The promotion was presented by our sheriff, Reginald B. Scandrett, and shared with the nation on ESPN — a proud moment for our entire community.”

The sheriff’s office has framed the promotion as part of a broader public safety philosophy centered on trust, visibility, and sustained engagement between law enforcement and residents. Officials credit O’Neal’s presence with strengthening relationships and increasing positive interactions across Henry County.

Beyond his work with the sheriff’s office, O’Neal maintains strong ties to the Atlanta area through business investments and property ownership. His charitable efforts across Georgia have included donating shoes to students, providing holiday meals, assisting families after disasters, supporting local athletes, and funding rewards to aid law enforcement investigations.

