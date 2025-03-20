News by Kandiss Edwards Florida Woman Allegedly Drowned Her Dog To Board Plane Alison Agatha Lawrence, 57, was arrested March 18 for animal cruelty and released on a $5,000 bond.







Alison Agatha Lawrence, 57, has been charged with animal cruelty after authorities said she drowned her dog at Orlando International Airport on Dec. 16, WFTV reports.

Lawrence, who lives in Clermont, Florida, was arrested March 18 following a months-long investigation.

According to authorities, Lawrence was denied boarding her flight after failing to provide the required documentation for her pet. Shortly after the refusal, airport staff discovered a dead dog in an airport restroom.

Investigators believe Lawrence drowned the dog before continuing her travel plans.

Under Florida law, animal cruelty is classified as a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000 or both. Florida statutes define animal cruelty as any intentional act that causes an animal’s cruel death or the infliction of repeated or excessive pain and suffering.

The incident has sparked outrage both locally and online.

“Someone that would do such things has got to be disturbed upstairs,” a neighbor told WFTV.

Traveling with pets can present logistical challenges, but experts emphasize the importance of being prepared to avoid complications. Most airlines require proper documentation before permitting animals to fly.

Common requirements include:

A U.S.-issued rabies vaccination certificate or a USDA-endorsed export health certificate, both completed by a USDA-accredited veterinarian.

Pets must be at least 8 weeks old for domestic travel.

For pets entering the U.S. from abroad, dogs must be at least 6 months old and cats at least 16 weeks old.

Typically, one pet is permitted per kennel. However, exceptions are made for a female cat or dog traveling with an un-weaned litter (aged 8 weeks to 6 months), provided the litter fits safely within the kennel.

Pet owners are encouraged to check specific airline policies and destination requirements prior to travel.

Lawrence is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

RELATED CONTENT: Atlanta Airport Finds New General Manager As Mayor Strives To Modernize Facility