NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor Arrested After Failing To Register As A Sex Offender

NFL Hall of Famer and former NFL linebacker Lawrence Taylor was arrested in Florida last week after he failed to register as a sex offender.

According to NBC Miami, the 62-year-old former football player, who spent his legendary 13-year career with the New York Giants pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct and patronizing a prostitute 10 years ago, back in 2011. Taylor wasn’t given a prison sentence for the misdemeanors but had to register as a sex offender as part of his sentencing.

Taylor was arrested and taken to jail at 3:14 p.m. on Thursday according to arrest records. He was released several hours later on a $2,000 bond. The former New York Giants linebacker was arrested on charges of failing to report a residence change to the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

SLATER SCOOP: Lawrence Taylor was arrested in South Florida on Thursday. The New York Giants legend, charged with two felonies, is accused of not letting authorities know he changed his address, something registered sex offenders must do. pic.twitter.com/NfI2tqafqa — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) December 17, 2021

TMZ has reported his attorney, Arthur Aidala stated that he is confident the charges will be dismissed.

“Lawrence Taylor has been compliant with all of the rules and regulations regarding his legal status for the past decade. Sadly he is in the middle of a divorce and his local police department suggested it would be best if he slept at a nearby hotel. Mr. Taylor was constantly a resident of the marital home where he was registered, but on advice of local law enforcement he was sleeping outside the home. We are confident that this will be dismissed at the first court hearing.”

According to Outkick, Taylor was Defensive Rookie of the Year, won two Super Bowls, won an MVP award, was awarded Defensive Player of the Year three times, and was named to 10 All-Pro teams.