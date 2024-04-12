Uzodinma Iweala, Leader Of The Africa Center, To Step Down In December

The New York Times reports that after shepherding The Africa Center through the challenging pandemic years and securing substantial funding for a major construction endeavor, Uzodinma Iweala, who has served as the chief executive of the Harlem institution for seven years, will depart at the end of 2024.

Under Iweala’s leadership, The Africa Center, formerly known as the Museum for African Art, underwent significant transformation and expansion of its programming. Despite the hurdles posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Iweala’s innovative approach broadened the institution’s outreach to include lectures, outdoor events, and collaborations aimed at fostering connections with the African diaspora and reshaping American perceptions of the African continent.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to build over the past few years, especially in a challenging environment,” he told The New York Times. “It’s the right time to leave for me and for the institution.”

During Iweala’s tenure, The Africa Center forged partnerships with other cultural institutions and universities, organized groundbreaking exhibitions, and initiated important discussions on Africa’s media representation. However, the institution faced ongoing challenges, including delays in construction.

Despite these obstacles, The Africa Center received substantial financial support, including $7 million in funding from New York City’s cultural affairs department and an additional $6 million from philanthropic organizations.

Looking ahead, The Africa Center is embarking on a search for Iweala’s successor, with a focus on finding a leader who can build on Iweala’s interdisciplinary vision and further strengthen the institution’s ties with the Harlem community and beyond.

As Jendayi E. Frazer, co-chair of the Center’s board, remarked, “We love Uzo and are sorry to see him go.” Frazer emphasized the importance of finding a candidate who can continue to advance The Africa Center’s mission and contribute to its ongoing success.

