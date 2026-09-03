BE Leadership by Black Enterprise 3 Leadership Traits That Can Help Shape The Future Of Work Strong leadership has always been a competitive advantage.







Originally published on ADP

Key takeaways

Leadership today requires more than delivering business results. The most effective leaders build trust, support their people, and help organizations navigate change while maintaining a strong focus on performance and growth.

The most effective leaders build trust, support their people, and help organizations navigate change while maintaining a strong focus on performance and growth. The “Three C’s” — Courage, Curiosity, and Clarity — are essential for future-ready leadership. Courage enables decisive action in uncertainty, curiosity drives learning and innovation, and clarity aligns teams around shared goals and priorities.

Courage enables decisive action in uncertainty, curiosity drives learning and innovation, and clarity aligns teams around shared goals and priorities. Leadership is a skill, not just a title. Organizations that invest in developing leaders at every level can strengthen engagement, build a robust leadership pipeline, and create the agility needed for long-term success.

Strong leadership has always been a competitive advantage. But in today’s rapidly changing business environment, leaders are being asked to do more than drive results—they’re expected to build trust, navigate uncertainty, inspire teams, and create workplaces where people can thrive.

Those themes were front and center at the 20th annual BLACK ENTERPRISE® Women of Power Summit held recently in Las Vegas, Nevada, where a diverse group of leaders from across industries gathered to discuss leadership, influence, and career growth in the modern workforce.



Featured among the speakers was Nicole Ulmer Hill, VP of Service at ADP, who serves on ADP’s Women in Leadership Board and is passionate about advancing leadership opportunities for women. During the panel discussion on “The Next Generation of C-Suite Leaders,” she joined fellow executives in exploring how leadership expectations are evolving and what organizations can do to prepare current and future leaders for success.

One message stood out: the leaders who make the greatest impact are often those who balance business performance with a strong commitment to people.

The power of the three C’s

During the discussion, panelists highlighted three qualities that can help leaders navigate change and drive meaningful growth:

Courage

Whether it’s embracing new technology, navigating workforce challenges, or making difficult business decisions, leadership often requires stepping into the unknown. Courage allows leaders to take decisive action, advocate for their teams, and move organizations forward—even during periods of uncertainty.

Curiosity

The future of work continues to evolve. Leaders who remain curious are better positioned to adapt, learn from different perspectives, and identify new opportunities for innovation. Curiosity encourages continuous learning and helps organizations stay agile in a changing marketplace.

Clarity

In times of complexity, clarity becomes essential. Leaders who communicate a clear vision, establish priorities, and align teams around common goals can foster greater confidence, engagement, and execution across their organizations.

Leadership beyond titles

One of the summit’s most compelling themes was that leadership isn’t defined by a title alone. Leadership is reflected in how individuals influence others, make decisions, and create positive outcomes for their teams, customers, and organizations.

For business owners and organizational leaders, this perspective underscores the importance of investing in leadership development at every level. Building a strong pipeline of future leaders can strengthen resilience, support growth, and help organizations prepare for what’s next.

“The leaders who will shape the future aren’t those who have all the answers,” said Hill. “They’re the ones who lead with courage, stay curious enough to keep learning, and provide the clarity that helps others succeed. That’s how we build organizations where people want to grow, contribute, and lead.”

Building the leaders of tomorrow

The conversations at the 2026 Women of Power Summit served as a timely reminder that purposeful leadership remains one of the most powerful drivers of organizational success. Whether leading a small business, managing a growing workforce, or shaping enterprise strategy, leaders who demonstrate courage, curiosity, and clarity are better equipped to navigate change and inspire their teams.

“One of my biggest takeaways from the Women of Power Summit was hearing emerging and established leaders share a common vision for the future of work,” recalls Hill. “People still want to grow, contribute, and lead, but they want leadership that is purposeful, sustainable, and people-centered. That conversation reinforced why courage, curiosity, and clarity are more important than ever.”

As organizations continue to face evolving workforce expectations, developing leaders at every level can help strengthen engagement, support succession planning, and build the agility needed for long-term growth.

To learn more about strategies and solutions that can help you attract, develop, and retain top talent, explore ADP’s Talent Solutions and discover how your organization can build a stronger workforce for the future.

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