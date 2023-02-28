Leading Her Team in Style: Texas A&M Basketball Coach, Sydney Carter, Defends Her Fashion Against Critics

The haters can’t handle heels on the court.

Texas A&M University basketball coach Sydney Carter has been turning heads as she steps on the court in her bold outfits, but she recently had to shut down critics who rallied against her fashion choices.

According to Good Morning America, one of Carter’s recent fashion ensembles that paired a white turtle neck with pink leather pants and stilettos sparked an online debate about whether her outfit was appropriate.

“I was confused,” Carter said in an interview.

“Just because it was something that I had always done,” she added. “I wore the pink pants because we were celebrating or honoring breast cancer awareness at our game in Kentucky. I posted my photo and I had no idea that it was going to take off like this, so my reaction was shock.”

Carter has posted all of her 2021-2022 game outfits on social media and critics have called her unprofessional, some even suggesting she should be fined.

“I’m still getting my job done at the end of the day, and not once have I been hindered in wearing high heels or leather pants or just if I wanted to wear denim on the bench,” Carter said. “I’m not the first person to wear heels on the bench nor leather pants, and nor will I be the last.”

“Sometimes it just seems like women can never do enough to satisfy everybody,” she added.

This isn’t the first time arenas have seen her flaunt her fashion. The former Texas A&M player and 2012 WNBA draft said dressing up as a coach was always something she did, as she has already stepped out in skirts, dresses, printed suits, and heels as she leads her team.

The drop. Game 23 pic.twitter.com/yAe4T0Sjdp — Sydney Carter (@Sydney_Rene) February 12, 2022

Game 29. And a dub! pic.twitter.com/OLXTla0pIh — Sydney Carter (@Sydney_Rene) February 25, 2023

“I just know at the end of the day, I’m a Black woman and I can’t hide that. Nor can I hide the fact that I look the way that I look in those pink pants, in particular,” Carter said. “So I’m not going to try to do that to make someone else feel comfortable, because it’s what I feel comfortable in.”

Despite the critics, Carter has also received great support from fans who adore her fashion statements. Rapper Nicki Minaj also showed her support towards Carter.

Earlier this month, the Texas A&M coach thanked her supporters and addressed the importance of representation in a Twitter post.