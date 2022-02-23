Learn The Art Of Coding With This Nine-Course Bundle

If you haven’t been paying attention, the time to learn to code was yesterday. While coding has always been popular with those in the technology circles, it’s enjoyed a resurgence in popularity recently as companies are desperately seeking those experienced in the field. According to TechRepublic, “Computer programming is now the fastest-growing profession in the UK in terms of employee numbers.” The numbers in the United States are just as robust, and the job forecast of the field is highly favorable.

While yesterday would have been the ideal time to learn to code, it’s not too late to catch the wave. Get up to speed with The Complete 2022 Java Coder Bundle. For a limited time, it’s available for $39.99. That’s a savings of 97% from its MSRP ($1,791).

Nine courses covering 492 lessons are included in this bundle. Individually, each course costs $199. Start with the Introduction to Java course, which is a crash-course in the most popular programming language used by coders. Not only does it explain key concepts, but it also establishes a firm understanding of the popular language for users.

The Java Basics: Learn to Code the Right Way course is intuitive and beginner-friendly, but it does a thorough job of explaining variables, functions, and methods used to build Android and desktop applications.

The Java Web Technologies: Become a Java Web Developer does exactly what it says. After 20 lectures in this course, you’ll have enough of a foundation and training to take the Oracle Certified Expert, Java EE 6 Web Component Developer exam. You’ll receive a certificate of completion after taking the course.

Other courses in the bundle include Become a Junior Java Software Developer, The Complete Java & Android Studio Course for Beginners, Oracle Certification Readiness: Mastering Java for Beginners & Experts, and other information-packed courses.

The coding job market isn’t expected to settle down any time soon. Seize the vast number of opportunities to advance your career today and purchase this bundle for $39.99.

