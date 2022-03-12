Leave The Video Transcription To VidTags

If you’ve even endeavored into video marketing, then you know just how time-consuming and frustrating plodding through videos seeking information can be. While frustrating, it’s needed to retrieve and break down information. Wouldn’t it be great if a program could do it for you?

VidTags can, and for a limited time, a lifetime subscription to VidTags’ deluxe plan can be purchased for a limited-time price of just $79. That’s a savings of 96% from its MSRP ($2,340).

VidTags is an AI-powered video and audio hosting platform that makes navigating, deep tagging, searching, transcribing, and translating marketing video/audio content far easier than before.

With a robust language offering, users can present their marketing videos in 35 different languages with built-in search features. You can connect and import videos from YouTube, Zoom, Facebook, Vimeo, Dropbox, or your computer. Furthermore, you don’t need to know how to code or design to unleash VidTags’ full power.

Generate AI-powered audio from text and audio to text, make it searchable, and translate it to multiple languages. You can download your videos, audio, or transcripts with just one click, and you’re able to embed your collection of video and audio in a gallery format on your website.

“We have been using multiple tools for video hosting, video transcription, and video landing pages. But we found VidTag is a wonderful and incredible tool, it’s very powerful for interacting with new leads and prospects,” writes a verified purchaser.

Currently, VidTags has a rating of 4.9 stars from users on AppSumo. The deluxe plan includes 100GB of storage, content password protection, specific domain embed and restriction, 10 custom domains, view booster, among many other helpful options.

VigTags eliminates the need for anyone to have to sit through long videos to glean one or two bits of useful information. In doing so, it’s made life easier both for viewers and those tasked with getting a message out. Purchase this deal today and enjoy all of its benefits.

Prices subject to change.