LeBron James Escorts Son Bronny To Mayo Clinic After Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James was spotted with his 18-year-old son Bronny James at the Mayo Clinic after the college freshman’s cardiac arrest last month at basketball practice.

LeBron and Bronny were at the clinic seemingly to receive answers as to why the recent high school grad suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24. Fans swarmed father and son after they and some friends enjoyed dinner at Terza Ristorante in downtown Rochester, MN.

Bronny spent a few days in the hospital following the health scare and was released July 27. He was seen enjoying dinner with his family in Los Angeles the next day.

The 911 call related to Bronny’s health scare was released shortly after the incident, revealing that the caller demanded “an ambulance here now.” Bronny was reported to be “fully conscious, neurologically intact, and stable” when he arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to a statement from Merije Chukumerije, MD, FACC, a consulting cardiologist at the hospital.

The four-time NBA champion followed up with a statement on Twitter thanking fans for their prayers and letting them know more would be explained in the near future.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful,” he wrote at the time.

“Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang,”

LeBron James, who made his NBA debut in 2003, has long wished to play an NBA game with Bronny, who was a much-ballyhooed high school guard before deciding to attend the University of Southern California. LeBron, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

