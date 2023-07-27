LeBron James And Family ‘Feels The Love’ After Son’s Health Scare As Bronny James Discharged From Hospital

After dealing with his son’s health scare, LeBron James finally broke his silence.

The four-time NBA champion provided an update on his eldest son, Bronny James, who suffered cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California. James took to Twitter to thank fans for sending love and prayers for his family. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love,” James wrote. “Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang”

In a statement seen on Twitter, 18-year-old freshman Bronny James was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and is home resting. Merije Chukumerije, MD, wrote that James arrived to the hospital “fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable,” opposite of reports stating he was unconscious upon his arrival. “Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting,” Chukumerije wrote. “Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”

James is the second USC player who suffered from this condition in the past year while at practice.

Since the incident, theories on how this happened to LeBron Jr. started to spark conversation on social media. Fellow college basketball player and Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef O’Neal, jumped to his friend’s defense as people poked disrespectfully at James’ condition. O’Neal, who had open-heart surgery to correct a right anomalous coronary artery in 2018, checked one fan’s mean tweet: “Bronny started hanging with Shareef and now look.”

With a tasteful response, the former LSU player said, “I’ve been around Bronny for a very long time before this happened … I’ll pray for you. You need help … sick that you would even say something like that #dummy.”