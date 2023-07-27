Shareef O’Neal Goes In On ‘Very Disrespectful’ Fan Who Mocked Bronny James’ Health Emergency

Shareef O’Neal is defending himself and Bronny James from “disrespectful” online trolls making fun of their medical emergencies.

Shaquille O’Neal’s son hopped on Twitter on Tuesday, July 25, to respond to one basketball fan who took a jab at his health and friendship with LeBron James’ son. Shareef was replying to one internet troll who found it appropriate to poke fun at Bronny James’ recent hospitalization for cardiac arrest, TMZ reports.

“Bronny started hanging with Shareef and now look,” the mean tweet read. “@SSJreef stay yo ass away from him he’s destined for greatness not overseas 😆”

Shareef, who had open-heart surgery to correct a right anomalous coronary artery in October 2018, issued a mature reply once he caught wind of the distasteful tweet.

“That is very disrespectful of you to say,” Shareef said in a since-deleted tweet.

“I’ve been around Bronny for a very long time before this happened … I’ll pray for you. You need help … sick that you would even say something like that 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️#dummy.”

Shaq and LeBron’s sons were just seen hanging out together in Los Angeles earlier this month. Many were shocked when news of Bronny’s health emergency hit the press.

The 18-year-old incoming college freshman suffered cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California on Monday, CNN reports. He was taken to the intensive care unit and listed in stable condition by Tuesday.

The James family released a statement thanking the school staff and asking for privacy during this time.

“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the statement read.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny has had all eyes on him in the wake of his graduation from Sierra Canyon High School in May. The 6-foot-3 combo guard was rated a four-star recruit in high school and was a standout in the McDonald’s All-American Game in March where only the top high school basketball players in the country are invited to play.

