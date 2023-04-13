LeBron James And Steph Curry Lead The NBA In Jerseys Sold

Not only is LeBron James the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, he leads the NBA in most jersey sales.

NBAstore.com shared a tweet about NBA’s top-jersey sellers. Following ‘Bron, Golden State Warriors piercing shooter, Steph Curry sits at No. 2. and the ever-evolving and MVP-caliber Jayson Tatum holds down the No. 3 spot.

Absent from the list is the number of jerseys sold, but with spring here, and summer approaching, it’s more than likely the jerseys of ‘Bron, Curry, and Tatum will garner more sales.

Curry’s teammate Jordan Poole appeared on the list at No.15. During the first half of the season, Jaylen Brown made his way into the top 15, sitting at No.14. Trae Young, who has been surrounded with talk of a trade after the Atlanta Hawks were given the thumbs up to trade Young, fell out of the top 15. Also out of the top 15 is injury-plagued Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The NBA’s top-selling jerseys list… based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyq5i sales from the second half of the 2022-23 season! pic.twitter.com/9qL06ubqX0 — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Dončić, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Ja Morant, Damian Lillard, and Kyrie Irving, occupy the No. d-No. 10 spots, respectively. LeMelo Ball, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid lock down the No.11-No.14 spots.

As far as merchandise goes, the Lakers sit at No.1 followed by the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, and Brooklyn Nets.

The NBA’s top-selling team merchandise list… based on https://t.co/I0ypSvyq5i sales from the second half of the 2022-23 season! pic.twitter.com/OT17dxXxuK — NBA (@NBA) April 12, 2023

Earlier this season, James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader. Obviously, with “King James” breaking Jabbar’s 39-year record, his jersey sales went up. Not that James needed help selling his brand, but becoming the league’s all-time walking bucket didn’t hurt.