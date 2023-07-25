Report: LeBron James’ Son, Bronny, Suffered Cardiac Arrest During USC Practice

The eldest son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James was rushed to the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest at USC, TMZ reports.

According to reports, someone called 911 around 9:26 AM on Jul. 24 from USC’s Galen Cente,r stating that LeBron Raymone “Bronny” James Jr. was unconscious and taken to the hospital by ambulance. Allegedly it was a code three call, meaning the ambulance issued lights and sirens, signifying the seriousness of the emergency.

Since the incident, the James family has released a statement on Twitter regarding the status of the 18-year-old protege. James was initially in ICU but is now resting in stable condition. “Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” the statement read. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update the media when there is more information.”

The statement continued by saying LeBron and his wife, Savannah, publicly thanked the USC staff for jumping in and not only working on saving their son but their dedication to other athletes. “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

USC is on top of the safety and care of all its players. According to the LA Times, this is the second time a player has suffered from this condition in the past year while at practice.

LeBron Jr. is a rising star in the basketball world, having recently committed to playing for the USC Trojans in the 2023-24 season. Graduating from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angles earlier this year, the McDonald’s All-American averaged 14 points,five5 rebounds, andthree3 assists during his senior year.

