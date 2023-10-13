LeBron James’ Son Bryce Appears To Take Diddy’s Daughter To Homecoming Dance

Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila Combs appear to have attended their homecoming dance with two athletes, and one happens to be LeBron James’ son.

Bryce James, 16, posed for a homecoming dance photo with the twins and Junipero Serra High School sophomore quarterback Nicolas ‘Boogie’ Johnson. From the looks of the photo, James and Johnson were Jessie and D’Lila’s dates for the night, Daily Mail reports.

The twins’ date night with the high school athletes is pretty on brand as Jessie and D’Lila are cheerleaders at Sierra Canyon. In August, Bryce announced his plans to transfer from Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, California to Notre Dame High School located in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

LeBron’s youngest son received an offer from Ohio State this last weekend after taking an unofficial visit to the school to meet with Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann, CBS Sports reports. He shared the scholarship offer in a tweet expressing how “blessed” he is to possibly play for the Buckeyes one day.

Blessed to receive an offer from Ohio state #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/C2JFXfCEoj — Bryce James (@bryce_james23) October 7, 2023

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard and high school junior is currently a three-star prospect in the 247Sports 2025 recruiting rankings. He also has several NIL deals with major brands.

In addition to a scholarship offer from Ohio State, Bryce also has an offer on the table from Duquesne from the Atlantic 10 Conference. Ohio State is located less than two hours away from St. Vincent-St. Mary in Cleveland, where LeBron James attended high school.

LeBron’s eldest son Bronny, 18, also visited Ohio State last year before he eventually decided to play college basketball at USC. Over the summer, Bronny shocked the sports community when he suffered a cardiac arrest during practice in July.

After a stay in the hospital and testing, it was determined that Bronny has a congenital heart defect. The college freshman has since recovered and is awaiting an eventual return to the court at some point this season.