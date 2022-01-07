LeBron James Calls for Removal of Ref for Rude Comment Regarding Opposing Player’s Father

An NBA announcer is under fire after making an insensitive comment regarding a player’s father who spent time in jail. Los Angeles Lakers All-Star player LeBron James is now calling for the announcer’s ouster.

According to Fox 5 DC, on Wednesday night, an announcer with the Washington Wizards, Glenn Consor, was calling the game against the Houston Rockets.

Toward the end of the game, Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. took a game-winning shot that gave Houston a victory over the Wizards. When Porter made the shot, Consor said, “What a well-designed play. You gotta give him credit. … Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time.”

“Kevin Porter Jr., like his dad, pulled that trigger right at the right time” I can’t believe this was actually said on the Wizards broadcast.. Completely inexcusable. pic.twitter.com/bZcWEVqPOP — Braddeaux (@BraddeauxNBA) January 6, 2022

According to USA Today, Bryan Kevin Porter Sr., Kevin’s father, went to jail for more than four years after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in 1993 in the shooting and killing of a teenage girl. Porter’s father died in 2004 after being shot and killed after attempting to come to the aid of a woman being attacked at a bar.

Cosner took to Twitter to apologize by claiming that he made a mistake thinking that Porter was the son of former NBA player Kevin Porter, who once played for the Washington franchise in the 1970s and 1980s.

“Please allow me to take this opportunity to sincerely apologize to Ken Porter Jr., his family, and the Rockets organization for the comments I made during last night’s game. I mistakenly thought Kevin was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter and was unaware that the words I choose to describe the game-winning shot would be in any way hurtful or insensitive. I have reached out to Kevin to personally apologize and hope to be able to talk with him soon.”

I want to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr and clarify last night’s call. pic.twitter.com/UweFhFnkbt — Glenn Consor (@glennconsor) January 6, 2022

Upon hearing about this, King James took to Twitter to respond to Consor’s original play-by-play.

Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you! https://t.co/UgVOBUOsPK — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 6, 2022

James goes into detail as he doubles down on his call to remove Consor.