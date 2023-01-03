LeBron James' Support of QB Deshaun Watson Following Sexual Assault Claims Doesn't Sit Right With Fans

Los Angeles Lakers superstar and future Hall of Fame basketball player, LeBron James is a regular Twitter user with a big following.

So when he sent a post celebrating Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s recent game stats, Twitter users were not happy.

Watson, who was accused by 22 women of sexual misconduct, was suspended 11 games and has paid $5 million for multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy. He returned to action several weeks ago.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Watson missed the 2021-2022 NFL season due to allegations of sexual misconduct by 22 women who provided massages during his time with the Houston Texans. Nearly two weeks after a grand jury refused to indict him, a second grand jury declined to indict him.

James sent out the congratulatory message after Watson threw three touchdowns and completed a come-from-behind victory over the New Orleans Saints. In what can be perceived as insensitive toward the women who accused Watson of sexual misconduct, James wrote, “Yessir D Watson!! Another one. That boy getting his rhythm back! #Browns“

Yessir D Watson!! Another one. That boy getting his rhythm back! #Browns — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 1, 2023

After the future all-time leading NBA scoring champion sent the Tweet, Twitter users immediately responded.

You stopped being a cowboys fan because of Jerry Jones but you are now actively rooting for Deshaun Watson!? — Jimmy Askins (@JimmyFromTheQ) January 1, 2023

It’s the why he hasn’t played in 2 years… I’ll let you figure it out. — Chet Faliszek (@chetfaliszek) January 2, 2023

bron supporting a predator — dillon (alpha male) (@notfightinphils) January 1, 2023

Ah, the “King” in support of someone who has assaulted more than two dozen women. Excellent role model. — Doctor Disney (@Doctor_Disney) January 2, 2023

The Cleveland Browns quarterback started his suspension on August 30. After Watson was originally suspended for six games by Judge Sue L. Robinson, the NFL appealed her decision and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the league’s appeal.