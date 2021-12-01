Basketball Fans Ejected by NBA Officials After Allegedly Wishing Death Upon LeBron James’ Son

Last week at an NBA basketball game, Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James had several fans who were sitting courtside ejected for what appeared to be heckling. At the time, what people didn’t know was that those two fans had reportedly wished death upon James’ son, Bronny.

According to Ace Showbiz, the two fans who were ejected at the direction of James allegedly stated during the game that they hoped that Bronny “dies in a car wreck.”

In his team’s overtime victory against the Indiana Pacers on November 24, after the duo taunted James, the 36-year-old player requested that referee Rodney Mott and officials from Gainbridge Fieldhouse eject the man and woman for the crude comments.

“There’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents, not wanting your opponents to be successful and there’s then moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words,” James told reporters after the game according to CNN. “That shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player.”

The Official NBA Buzz also reported on its Instagram account that a fan witnessed what was said and he repeated what the woman said to James.

“Johnathan Davenport, a witness sitting close to where LeBron James pointed out fans who got kicked out in Indiana last night, commented on YouTube what the couple was yelling to LeBron.

“Davenport said the couple was yelling “I hope Bronny dies in a car wreck,” & “Bronny’d a b*tch.””

Another Twitter observer gave another take on what transpired to get the couple thrown out of the arena.