LeBron James Fans Out Over Savannah James At Milan Fashion Week: ‘Get Your A** Home’

LeBron James is his wife’s number-one fan, but he doesn’t want her hanging out too much while attending Milan Fashion Week, because Savannah James is looking too good!

Mrs. James is taking a break from her NBA champion husband and their three children to enjoy the festivities at Milan Fashion Week. Savannah took to Instagram on Sunday to share her all-black Dolce & Gabanna set for the luxury Italian brand’s fashion show.

“What Lil Kim say?!? 🖤😉,” she captioned the post while subtly referencing Lil Kim’s verse on “All About The Benjamins.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mrs_savannahrj

Savannah looked fierce in her D&G fit that included a lace bodysuit, cinched puffer jacket, combat boots, and a black purse.

“Dang wow,” wrote Serena Williams.

“Come thru,” added Tabitha Brown.

LeBron James, on the other hand, was turned on by his wife’s sultry appearance and wanted her to return back home to Los Angeles ASAP.

“Ok now you just showing out!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Get your a** home now and get what you can’t get in Europe! 😜😈” James wrote, as captured by TMZ.

On Saturday, Savannah wore a classy set of tailored gray trousers with a swirly design along the legs, a gray suit jacket, and a light blue button-down shirt that she paired with a white purse and white stiletto pumps.

“Draped in @gucci for women’s F/W 2023🤍,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mrs_savannahrj

Savannah’s Los Angeles Laker husband again showed that he never shies away from professing his love and admiration for his wife.

“🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. You SO FKN COLD!!!” LeBron wrote under the photo.

“And that’s how you do THAT!” added Gabrielle Union-Wade.

LeBron and Savannah James are high school sweethearts who married in 2013 and have three children: LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 18, Bryce Maximus, 15, and Zhuri Nova, 8.