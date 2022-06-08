LeBron James’ Foundation To Open Multimillion ‘I Promise HealthQuarters’ In Hometown

Akron, Ohio, native and NBA star LeBron James is ensuring that his hometown is well taken care of.

According to Sports Illustrated, the LeBron James Family Foundation announced plans for a new multimillion-dollar medical facility to be housed in Akron. The news named I Promise HealthQuarters as a solution to the healthcare concerns and needs of the community.

On June 7, the foundation took to Twitter to give more insight into the forthcoming facility. Available to all I Promise students as well as the Akron community, I Promise HealthQuarters will offer medical, dental, mental health, and eye care services, along with an on-site lab and lower-cost pharmacy, per the foundation’s announcement.

“When our families expressed a need for more healthcare services… we went to work. Today, we’ve come together with 3 organizations, @AxessPointe, @ColemanServices, & @pegsfoundation to create I Promise HealthQuarters to offer a variety of services ALL under one roof,” the foundation wrote.

Available to our students, families, & the entire community AND within walking distance from the @IPROMISESchool, Village, Housing, & House Three Thirty!

Partnerships with local healthcare providers AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Coleman Health Services, and Peg’s Foundation will bring services and staffing to I Promise HealthQuarters, cleveland.com reported.

The anticipated project is scheduled to open in 2023 following plans to renovate a building where the facility will be housed, per the news outlet. In addition to medical services, families can enjoy the benefits of outdoor green space for recreational activities.

“As we continue to listen and respond to what our families need, our work continues to expand in ways we never dreamed of,” said Michele Campbell, executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, in a statement, according to cleveland.com.

She continued, “Access to affordable healthcare has always been a critical need for our families—and further heightened by the pandemic—so we began rallying our community to bring the experts together under one trusted roof. Being able to provide this important resource for the entire community is only possible because we have incredible partners that share our We Are Family philosophy.”